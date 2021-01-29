A MECHANISM FOR THE VARIATION IN THE PHOTOELECTRIC PERFORMANCE OF A PHOTODETECTOR BASED ON CVD-GROWN 2D MOS2

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 29 gennaio 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,5204-5217

DOI: 10.1039/D0RA10302K, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Jiaying Jian, Honglong Chang, Pengfan Dong, Zewen Bai, Kangnian Zuo

The CVD-grown 2D MoS 2 is the oxygen-doped MoS 2 . Annealing treatment can increase the O-doping concentration in the CVD-grown 2D MoS 2 while vulcanization can make the CVD-grown 2D MoS 2 transition from the an oxygen-doped state to the a pure state.

