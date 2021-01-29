A MECHANISM FOR THE VARIATION IN THE PHOTOELECTRIC PERFORMANCE OF A PHOTODETECTOR BASED ON CVD-GROWN 2D MOS2

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 29 gennaio 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,5204-5217
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA10302K, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Jiaying Jian, Honglong Chang, Pengfan Dong, Zewen Bai, Kangnian Zuo
The CVD-grown 2D MoS2 is the oxygen-doped MoS2. Annealing treatment can increase the O-doping concentration in the CVD-grown 2D MoS2 while vulcanization can make the CVD-grown 2D MoS2 transition from the an oxygen-doped state to the a pure state.
