A MAGNETIC DRUG-LOADED NANOCATALYST WITH COBALT-INVOLVED REDOX FOR AMPLIFICATION OF TUMOR FERROTHERAPY

Herein, the cobalt-involved redox in a magnetic drug-loaded nanocatalyst (PTX/Co-Lips@Fe3O4) was used to convert Fe(III) to Fe(II) for amplification of tumor ferrotherapy for the first time. Moreover, this work highlighted the “All in one” strategy: (1) targeting, chemotherapy and ferrotherapy in one nanomedicine, and (2) decrease of GSH, increase of efficient catalytic ions, and magnetic field in one enhancement of tumor ferrotherapy.