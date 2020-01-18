Reported herein is a visible‐light‐catalyzed photoredox atom-transfer radical cyclization (ATRC) halo-alkylation of 1,6-dienes with α-halo-ketones as the ATRC reagent. This process exhibits high atom economy, high step economy, and high redox economy, which can directly construct -dialkyl-octahydro-indol-2-one core under mild conditions in one pot, and lutidine is found to be the key promoter for this ATRC process.