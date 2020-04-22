A LIGHT-TRIGGERABLE FORMULATION TO CONTROL THE STABILITY OF PRO-ANGIOGENIC TRANSCRIPTION FACTOR HYPOXIA INDUCIBLE FACTOR-1A (HIF-1A)

The control of vascular remodeling mediated by transcription factor HIF-1A is critical in several diseases including cancer, retinopathies, chronic wounds, ischemic heart disease, among others. Gene silencing using small interfering RNA (siRNA) is a promising therapeutic strategy to regulate HIF-1A; however, the delivery systems developed so far have limited endothelial targeting and efficiency. Herein, we have synthesized a light-triggerable polymeric nanoparticle (NP) library composed by 110 formulations which showed variable morphology, charge and disassembly rates after UV exposure. More than 35% of the formulations of the library were more efficient in gene knockdown than siRNA delivered by a commercial transfection agent (lipofectamine RNAiMAX). The most efficient siRNA delivery formulations were tested against different cell types to identify one with preferential targeting to endothelial cells. Using a two-steps methodology, we have identified a formulation that shows exquisite targeting to endothelial cells and is able to deliver more efficiently the siRNA that modulates HIF-1A than commercial transfection agents. Overall, the strategy reported here increases the specificity in tissue regulation and the efficiency in the intracellular delivery of siRNAs.