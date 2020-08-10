(AGENPARL) – lun 10 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to 4 Corners of the World Blog from the Library of Congress.

A Journey from St. Petersburg to Siberia to Washington, DC [ https://blogs.loc.gov/international-collections/2020/08/a-journey-from-st-petersburg-to-siberia-to-washington-dc/?loclr=eaint ] 08/10/2020 07:18 AM EDT

The Rare Book & Special Collections Division at the Library of Congress has one of only thirteen known copies of the radical Alexander Radishchevs banned 1790 novel Puteshestvie iz Peterburga v Moskvu (A Journey from St. Petersburg to Moscow). body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }

