(agenparl) – boston mar 04 febbraio 2020

Hakan Tanriverdi is a journalist covering cybersecurity for Germany’s public broadcasting network. In our conversation this week, we discuss the challenges of reporting on a highly technical subject area, making your stories accessible to the general public, and having the courage to ask the obvious questions. We’ll get his insights on being a good consumer of news, as well as his thoughts on where journalism is headed.

This podcast was produced in partnership with the CyberWire.

Fonte/Source: https://www.recordedfuture.com/podcast-episode-144/