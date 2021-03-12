A JOINT EFFORT TO IMPROVE SHOULDER SURGERY

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 12 marzo 2021 (University of Pittsburgh) Improper treatment following dislocation can put individuals at increased risk for future dislocation or joint disease later in life. Repair surgery has up to a 15% failure rate and can limit an athlete’s ability to return to an active life.Pitt researchers will use an NIH award to improve assessment and repair using quantitative techniques to measure the magnitude and location of injury. This individualized approach may improve outcomes and help athletes avoid lasting repercussions.

