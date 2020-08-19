A JANUS 3D DNA NANOMACHINE FOR SIMULTANEOUS AND SENSITIVE FLUORESCENCE DETECTION AND IMAGING OF DUAL MICRORNAS IN CANCER CELLS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 19 agosto 2020
Chem. Sci., 2020, 11,8482-8488
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC02850A, Edge Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC02850A, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Zezhou Yang, Xin Peng, Peng Yang, Ying Zhuo, Ya-Qin Chai, Wenbin Liang, Ruo Yuan
A Janus three-dimensional DNA nanomachine was constructed for the simultaneous and sensitive fluorescent detection and imaging of dual microRNAs in the cancer cells.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
A Janus three-dimensional DNA nanomachine was constructed for the simultaneous and sensitive fluorescent detection and imaging of dual microRNAs in the cancer cells.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/Y9aid6IciH0/D0SC02850A