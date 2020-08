(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), mar 04 agosto 2020 Squadron Leader Paul Simmons has a unique perspective on Exercise Pitch Black, having last participated in 2016 as Lead Exercise Controller and Mission Developer.



But his first involvement came in 1994 at RAAF Base Tindal, flying the F/A-18A Hornet after having recently graduated onto the aircraft from No. 2 Operational Conversion Unit.



Fonte/Source: https://www.airforce.gov.au/news-and-events/news/hornet-drivers-perspective-pitch-black