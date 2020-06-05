A HMCUS@MNO2 NANOCOMPLEX RESPONSIVE TO MULTIPLE TUMOR ENVIRONMENTAL CLUES FOR PHOTOACOUSTIC/FLUORESCENCE/MAGNETIC RESONANCE TRIMODAL IMAGING-GUIDED AND ENHANCED PHOTOTHERMAL/PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 giugno 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR01547D, Paper

Qian Li, Junjie Ren, Qiubing Chen, Weiwei Liu, Zhigang Xu, Yang Cao, Yuejun Kang, Peng Xue

Surface functionalization of HMCuS NPs with MnO 2 as a gatekeeper of encapsulated Ce6 for tumor microenvironment responsive and imaging-guided combination therapy.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/hB7SnT8FHvI/D0NR01547D