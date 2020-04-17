A HIGHLY RESPONSIVE METHANOL SENSOR BASED ON GRAPHENE OXIDE/POLYINDOLE COMPOSITES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 17 aprile 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,15206-15220

DOI: 10.1039/D0RA00158A, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Katesara Phasuksom, Walaiporn Prissanaroon-Ouajai, Anuvat Sirivat

The methanol response depended on the hydrophilicity of the composite materials; GO/dPIn demonstrated the highest oxygen content and the highest hydrophilicity, thus inducing high methanol adsorption into the inner layer of the composite.

