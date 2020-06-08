lunedì, Giugno 8, 2020
A HIGHLY GREEN APPROACH TOWARDS AROMATIC NITRO GROUP SUBSTITUTIONS: CATALYST FREE REACTIONS OF NITROIMIDAZOLES WITH CARBON NUCLEOPHILES IN WATER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 giugno 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,21656-21661
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA03640D, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Syed Raza Shah, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad U. Anwar, Ahmed Al-Harrasi
We have successfully developed a flexible green aqueous approach for the formation of a carbon–carbon bond by the reaction of highly-enolizable carbanions (mostly derived from 1,3-dicarbonyl compounds) with an aromatic carbon bearing a nitro group.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/cqCM_lBDfjk/D0RA03640D

