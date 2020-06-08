A HIGHLY GREEN APPROACH TOWARDS AROMATIC NITRO GROUP SUBSTITUTIONS: CATALYST FREE REACTIONS OF NITROIMIDAZOLES WITH CARBON NUCLEOPHILES IN WATER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 giugno 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,21656-21661

DOI: 10.1039/D0RA03640D, Paper

Syed Raza Shah, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad U. Anwar, Ahmed Al-Harrasi

We have successfully developed a flexible green aqueous approach for the formation of a carbon–carbon bond by the reaction of highly-enolizable carbanions (mostly derived from 1,3-dicarbonyl compounds) with an aromatic carbon bearing a nitro group.

