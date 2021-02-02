A HIGHLY-ENHANCED ELECTROCHEMILUMINESCENCE LUMINOPHORE GENERATED BY A METAL–ORGANIC FRAMEWORK-LINKED PERYLENE DERIVATIVE AND ITS APPLICATION FOR RACTOPAMINE ASSAY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 02 febbraio 2021
Analyst, 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0AN02186E, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0AN02186E, Paper
Lijun Zhou, Ding Jiang, Yuru Wang, Haibo Li, Xueling Shan, Wenchang Wang, Zhidong Chen
Herein, a sensitive and efficient ECL aptasensor for the quantitation of RAC was constructed.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Herein, a sensitive and efficient ECL aptasensor for the quantitation of RAC was constructed.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/GO-PJdBW-DM/D0AN02186E