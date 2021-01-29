venerdì, Gennaio 29, 2021
A HIGH-VOLTAGE QUASI-SOLID-STATE FLEXIBLE SUPERCAPACITOR WITH A WIDE OPERATIONAL TEMPERATURE RANGE BASED ON A LOW-COST “WATER-IN-SALT” HYDROGEL ELECTROLYTE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 29 gennaio 2021

Nanoscale, 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR08437A, Paper
Yongqi Deng, Hongfei Wang, Kefu Zhang, Jingwen Shao, Jun Qiu, Juan Wu, Yihan Wu, Lifeng Yan
Low-cost and quasi-solid-state polyelectrolyte hydrogel accommodating a superhigh concentration of CH3COOK has been prepared for supercapacitors with high ionic conductivity and electrochemical window.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
