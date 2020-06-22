A HIERARCHICAL POROUS P-DOPED CARBON ELECTRODE THROUGH HYDROTHERMAL CARBONIZATION OF POMELO VALVES FOR HIGH-PERFORMANCE SUPERCAPACITORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 giugno 2020

Nanoscale Adv., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0NA00211A, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Jing Huang, Jie Chen, Zhenyao Yin, Jinggao Wu

Porous carbon materials are synthesized from pomelo valves by the hydrothermal activation of H3PO4 followed by the simple carbonization. The as-synthesized hierarchically porous carbon electrode indicates a high specific capacitance…

