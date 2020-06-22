A HIERARCHICAL POROUS P-DOPED CARBON ELECTRODE THROUGH HYDROTHERMAL CARBONIZATION OF POMELO VALVES FOR HIGH-PERFORMANCE SUPERCAPACITORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 giugno 2020
Nanoscale Adv., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NA00211A, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Jing Huang, Jie Chen, Zhenyao Yin, Jinggao Wu
Porous carbon materials are synthesized from pomelo valves by the hydrothermal activation of H3PO4 followed by the simple carbonization. The as-synthesized hierarchically porous carbon electrode indicates a high specific capacitance…
