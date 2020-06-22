lunedì, Giugno 22, 2020
A HIERARCHICAL POROUS P-DOPED CARBON ELECTRODE THROUGH HYDROTHERMAL CARBONIZATION OF POMELO VALVES FOR HIGH-PERFORMANCE SUPERCAPACITORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 giugno 2020

Nanoscale Adv., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NA00211A, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Jing Huang, Jie Chen, Zhenyao Yin, Jinggao Wu
Porous carbon materials are synthesized from pomelo valves by the hydrothermal activation of H3PO4 followed by the simple carbonization. The as-synthesized hierarchically porous carbon electrode indicates a high specific capacitance…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/NA/D0NA00211A

