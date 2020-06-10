A GREEN STRATEGY TOWARD PREPARATION OF POLY(VINYL CHLORIDE) NANOCOMPOSITES REINFORCED WITH MNO2@LAYERED DOUBLE HYDROXIDE NANOHYBRID AS EFFICIENT UV SHIELDING MATERIALS

Low thermal and mechanical stability and lack of ultraviolet (UV) shielding ability have restricted practical applications of poly(vinyl chloride) (PVC). In this study, it is tried to use a hybrid nanostructure containing α-MnO2 nanorods and layered double hydroxides (LDHs) to modify PVCʼs features. LDH and α-MnO2 nanorods are first modified with bio-safe molecules to make them compatible with the PVC matrix. Then, three different weight percentages of the resulted nanohybrid (5, 10 and 15 wt.%) are inserted in PVC. The prepared nanocomposite films are identified via numerous analyses. Thermal stability and mechanical strength of the resulted nanocomposite films are examined. UV-visible absorption spectra shows enhanced absorption for the nanocomposites compared to the pure PVC. Also, the absorption is highly affected by enhancing the nanohybrid content. To evaluate the ability of the resulted nanocomposite films to attenuate ultraviolet (UV) irradiations, these nanocomposites are applied as shielding to prevent methylene blue (MB) dye photodegradation. The results show that when PVC/M-MnO2@D-LDH nanocomposite 15 wt.% is used as the shielding, photodegradation rate of MB diminished dramatically. Consequently, the proposed nanocomposite films which are prepared during a green route could be proper for food, drug and many other packaging applications.