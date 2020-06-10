giovedì, Giugno 11, 2020
Breaking News

INIZIATIVE DI SOSTEGNO INDUSTRIA, COMMERCIO, TURISMO

SOVANA CELEBRA I MILLE ANNI DALLA NASCITA DI SAN GREGORIO VII

UK SUPPORTS OVERSEAS TERRITORIES IN CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) BATTLE

LEADER OF THE HOUSE OF COMMONS SPEECH: 8 JUNE 2020

SCUOLE PARITARIE: APPELLO AL GOVERNO DI FORUM FAMIGLIE E COMUNITà EBRAICHE

VIDEO: LIVING WITH COVID-19 – TWO SCENARIOS FOR THE WORLD ECONOMY

PHILIPPINES INDEPENDENCE DAY

PHILIPPINES INDEPENDENCE DAY

PHILIPPINES INDEPENDENCE DAY

ON THE PASSING OF AMBASSADOR SIMON HENSHAW

Agenparl

A GREEN STRATEGY TOWARD PREPARATION OF POLY(VINYL CHLORIDE) NANOCOMPOSITES REINFORCED WITH MNO2@LAYERED DOUBLE HYDROXIDE NANOHYBRID AS EFFICIENT UV SHIELDING MATERIALS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 giugno 2020

Low thermal and mechanical stability and lack of ultraviolet (UV) shielding ability have restricted practical applications of poly(vinyl chloride) (PVC). In this study, it is tried to use a hybrid nanostructure containing α-MnO2 nanorods and layered double hydroxides (LDHs) to modify PVCʼs features. LDH and α-MnO2 nanorods are first modified with bio-safe molecules to make them compatible with the PVC matrix. Then, three different weight percentages of the resulted nanohybrid (5, 10 and 15 wt.%) are inserted in PVC. The prepared nanocomposite films are identified via numerous analyses. Thermal stability and mechanical strength of the resulted nanocomposite films are examined. UV-visible absorption spectra shows enhanced absorption for the nanocomposites compared to the pure PVC. Also, the absorption is highly affected by enhancing the nanohybrid content. To evaluate the ability of the resulted nanocomposite films to attenuate ultraviolet (UV) irradiations, these nanocomposites are applied as shielding to prevent methylene blue (MB) dye photodegradation. The results show that when PVC/M-MnO2@D-LDH nanocomposite 15 wt.% is used as the shielding, photodegradation rate of MB diminished dramatically. Consequently, the proposed nanocomposite films which are prepared during a green route could be proper for food, drug and many other packaging applications.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/z77XqcQxB08/D0NJ02135K

Post collegati

INTRACELLULAR LOCATION MATTERS: RATIONALIZATION OF THE ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY OF A MANGANESE(II) SUPEROXIDE DISMUTASE MIMIC COMPLEX

Redazione

A LONGER SCHOOL DAY AND MAYBE CLASSES ON SATURDAYS: TOP OFFICIALS DISCUSSES PANDEMIC IMPACT ON FALL SEMESTER

Redazione

A GREEN STRATEGY TOWARD PREPARATION OF POLY(VINYL CHLORIDE) NANOCOMPOSITES REINFORCED WITH MNO2@LAYERED DOUBLE HYDROXIDE NANOHYBRID AS EFFICIENT UV SHIELDING MATERIALS

Redazione

COMPUTER-GENERATED “SYNTHETIC CONTINGENCY” PLANS AT TIMES OF LOGISTICS AND SUPPLY PROBLEMS: SCENARIOS FOR HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE AND REMDESIVIR

Redazione

INDEPENDENT REPORT: JERMAINE BAKER PUBLIC INQUIRY

Redazione

COST-EFFECTIVE PAPER-BASED ELECTROCHEMICAL IMMUNOSENSOR USING A LABEL-FREE ASSAY FOR SENSITIVE DETECTION OF FERRITIN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More