venerdì, Maggio 15, 2020
A GENERAL PLATINUM-CATALYZED ALKOXYCARBONYLATION OF OLEFINS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 15 maggio 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,5235-5238
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC00650E, Communication
Ji Yang, Jiawang Liu, Yao Ge, Weiheng Huang, Carolin Schneider, Ricarda Dühren, Robert Franke, Helfried Neumann, Ralf Jackstell, Matthias Beller
Herein, we report the first efficient platinum-catalysed alkoxycarbonylations of olefins including sterically hindered and functionalized ones. This atom-efficient catalytic transformation provides straightforward access to a variety of valuable esters.
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/txrqbD7xT2s/D0CC00650E

