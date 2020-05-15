A GENERAL PLATINUM-CATALYZED ALKOXYCARBONYLATION OF OLEFINS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 15 maggio 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,5235-5238

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC00650E, Communication

Ji Yang, Jiawang Liu, Yao Ge, Weiheng Huang, Carolin Schneider, Ricarda Dühren, Robert Franke, Helfried Neumann, Ralf Jackstell, Matthias Beller

Herein, we report the first efficient platinum-catalysed alkoxycarbonylations of olefins including sterically hindered and functionalized ones. This atom-efficient catalytic transformation provides straightforward access to a variety of valuable esters.

