giovedì, Agosto 27, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 27, 2020

PRODUCTION, DESIGN AND INSTALLATION OF INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR SIGNAGE FOR THE DELEGATION…

INFORMAL MEETING OF EU DEFENCE MINISTERS: REMARKS BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP…

THE RENTRéE OF 2020: DECISION TIME FOR EU FOREIGN POLICY

BELARUS: JOINT STATEMENT BY HR/VP, JOSEP BORRELL AND THE MINISTER OF FOREIGN…

DECRETO-LEGGE SOSTEGNO E RILANCIO ECONOMIA: AVVIATA DISCUSSIONE IN 5A COMMISSIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1925 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1925 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

SPALLANZANI, VAIA: IL VACCINO SIA PER TUTTI

COVID, SALVINI: AL FIANCO DI MUSUMECI E DI TUTTI I SINDACI E…

Agenparl

A FROG-DERIVED BIONIC PEPTIDE WITH DISCRIMINATIVE INHIBITION OF TUMOR BASED ON INTEGRIN αVβ3 IDENTIFICATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 27 agosto 2020

Aureins, natural active peptides extracted from skin secretions of Australian bell frogs, have become research focus due to the antitumor effects by lysing cell membranes. However, clinical translation of Aureins is still limited by non-selective toxicity between normal and cancer cells. Herein, by structure-activity relationship analysis and rational linker design, a dual-function fusion peptide RA3 is designed by tactically fusing the Aurein peptide A1 with strong anticancer activity, with a tri-peptide with integrin αvβ3-binding ability which was screened in our previous work. Rational design and selection of fusion linkers ensures α-helical conformation and active functions of this novel fusion peptide, inducing effective membrane rupture and selective apoptosis of cancer cells. The integrin binding and tumor recognition ability of the fusion peptide is further validated by fluorescent imaging in cell and mouse models, in comparison with the non-selective A1 peptide. Meanwhile, increased stability and superior therapeutic efficacy are achieved in vivo for the RA3 fusion peptide. Our study highlights that aided by computational simulation technologies, the biomimetic fusion RA3 peptide has been successfully designed, surmounting the poor tumor-selectivity of the natural defensive peptide, serving as a promising therapeutic agent for cancer treatment.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/BM/D0BM01187H

Post collegati

A FROG-DERIVED BIONIC PEPTIDE WITH DISCRIMINATIVE INHIBITION OF TUMOR BASED ON INTEGRIN αVβ3 IDENTIFICATION

Redazione

SELECTIVE CONSTRUCTION OF ALKALOID SCAFFOLDS BY ALCOHOL-BASED DIRECT AND MILD AEROBIC OXIDATIVE PICTET–SPENGLER REACTIONS

Redazione

ANTI-DUMPING SYSTEM SURVEY: HAVE YOUR SAY

Redazione

US SANCTIONS CHINESE FIRMS FOR ‘UNLAWFUL’ CONSTRUCTION IN SOUTH CHINA SEA

Redazione

REPLACEMENT STRATEGIES FOR NON-GREEN DIPOLAR APROTIC SOLVENTS

Redazione

MACHINE VISION-DRIVEN AUTOMATIC RECOGNITION OF PARTICLE SIZE AND MORPHOLOGY IN SEM IMAGES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More