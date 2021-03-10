mercoledì, Marzo 10, 2021
A FLEXIBLE MICROPOROUS FRAMEWORK WITH TEMPERATURE-DEPENDENT GATE-OPENING BEHAVIOURS FOR C2 GASES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 marzo 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CC00014D, Communication
Zhen-Yu Ji, Yerong Fan, Mingyan Wu, Maochun Hong
Herein we report a two-fold interpenetrating pillar-layer microporous material, whose framework severely shrinks after losing guest molecules and transforms into a stable nonporous one. More importantly, the guest-free framework has…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/t7dYD-aLnFE/D1CC00014D

