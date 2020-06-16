A FENTANYL VACCINE CONSTRUCTED UPON OPSONIZING ANTIBODIES SPECIFIC FOR THE GALα1–3GAL EPITOPE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 giugno 2020
Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,6551-6554
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC02107E, Communication
Jiaxing Wang, Beverly Ellis, Bin Zhou, Lisa M. Eubanks, Steven Blake, Kim D. Janda
A double-conjugate fentanyl vaccine leveraging preformed anti-Gal antibodies significantly reduced the pain-relieving effect of fentanyl in mice.
