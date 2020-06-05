venerdì, Giugno 5, 2020
Breaking News

DECRETO SCUOLA: PEZZOPANE (PD), SERVE IMPEGNO GOVERNO SU RICOSTRUZIONE ISTITUTI ZONE SISMA

DL RILANCIO: NARDI (PD), ECOBONUS 110 PER CENTO VOLANO PER ECONOMIA

IL GOVERNO IMPUGNA ALLA CORTE LA LEGGE LOMBARDA SULLE CONCESSIONI IDROELETTRICHE BORGHI…

AMBIENTE. DELRIO: E’ TEMPO DELLA TRANSIZIONE A “MODELLO VERDE” PER CRESCITA

SCUOLA: CALABRIA (FI), PARITARIE DIMENTICATE, RISCHIAMO COLLASSO SISTEMA

IMPIANTI A FUNE, SITUAZIONE SBLOCCATA. IL MINISTERO AUTORIZZA LE REGIONI ALLA RIAPERTURA

CARABINIERI: PD, UN AFFETTUOSO SALUTO NEL LORO GIORNO DI FESTA

DL RILANCIO, GRIBAUDO (PD): PROPOSTE PER ESTENDERE FRUIBILITà CONGEDI E BONUS

CARABINIERI: CALABRIA (FI), GRAZIE, SONO NOSTRO ORGOGLIO

DIFESA: SQUERI (FI), SI ONORI ARMA INCREMENTANDO ORGANICI E MEZZI

Agenparl

A FACILE TEMPLATE-FREE SYNTHESIS OF BI2SN2O7 WITH FLOWER-LIKE HIERARCHICAL ARCHITECTURES FOR ENHANCED VISIBLE-LIGHT PHOTOCATALYTIC ACTIVITY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 giugno 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01690J, Paper
Chenyan Wu, Qianhong Shen, Lixing Yu, Feilong Huang, Changteng Zhang, Jiansong Sheng, Fang Zhang, Di Cheng, Hui Yang
The Bi2Sn2O7 with flower-like hierarchical architecture was successfully synthesized via a facile template-free hydrothermal method. The structure-property relationships of such unique structural Bi2Sn2O7 were studied. The results show that the…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/5yg5eBQZcRE/D0NJ01690J

Post collegati

A FACILE TEMPLATE-FREE SYNTHESIS OF BI2SN2O7 WITH FLOWER-LIKE HIERARCHICAL ARCHITECTURES FOR ENHANCED VISIBLE-LIGHT PHOTOCATALYTIC ACTIVITY

Redazione

EYE TRACKING TECHNOLOGY HOLDS PROMISE FOR EARLIER AUTISM DIAGNOSIS

Redazione

A CONTROLLABLE AND EFFICIENT METHOD FOR MAKING SINGLE HFC NANOWIRE FIELD-EMISSION POINT ELECTRON SOURCE AIDED BY LOW KEV FIB MILLING

Redazione

[RELEASE] JOINT DEMONSTRATION OF J-SPARC INITIATED BY ALE AND JAXA, AIMED AT THE COMMERCIALIZATION OF SPACE DEBRIS PREVENTION DEVICE

Redazione

SES-STA-INTR2020-01399 – UNIVERSAL SPACE NETWORK, INC.

Redazione

A NOVEL RECHARGEABLE BROMINE-ION BATTERY AND THE INDUCTION OF BROMINE ION ON METALS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More