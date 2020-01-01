A FACILE SOLVOTHERMAL SYNTHESIS OF PT1.2CO/C BIMETALLIC NANOCRYSTALS AS EFFICIENT ELECTROCATALYSTS FOR METHANOL OXIDATION AND HYDROGEN EVOLUTION REACTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 15 aprile 2020
New J. Chem., 2020, 44,5792-5799
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ00242A, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ00242A, Paper
Xilong Wang, Chen Yang, Lijuan Cao, Han-Pu Liang
A bimetallic alloyed Pt1.2Co/C catalyst, which exhibited superior electrocatalytic performance for both MOR and HER, was synthesized by a one-pot solvothermal approach.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
A bimetallic alloyed Pt1.2Co/C catalyst, which exhibited superior electrocatalytic performance for both MOR and HER, was synthesized by a one-pot solvothermal approach.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/2z57aQQFndo/D0NJ00242A