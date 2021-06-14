(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 14 giugno 2021
Analyst, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1AN00771H, Paper
Jittrapun Soongsong, Jamras Lerdsri, Jaroon Jakmunee
A colorimetric aptasensor for chlorpyrifos detection utilizing localized surface plasmon resonance (LSPR) of gold nanoparticles (AuNPs) aggregation coupling with a specific aptamer and cationic polyethyleneimine (PEI) has been developed. The…
