giovedì, Giugno 4, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC APPOINTMENTS: COMMISSIONERS OF NORTHERN IRELAND HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

DON STEVENAZZI: UN PREMIO AL BENE SEMINATO DA TANTI IN CORSIA

GONZALEZ-FERRER: L’UNITà DEI CRISTIANI SI FA GUARENDO LA MEMORIA

COVID-19: CHANGES TO VETERANS UK SERVICES

MINISTER HAAVISTO TO ATTEND FOREIGN MINISTERIAL MEETING OF THE GLOBAL COALITION TO…

IL GRAZIE A PAPA FRANCESCO DEI MEDICI STRANIERI IN ITALIA

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: GALILEO GREEN LANE APP PROVING A HIT WITH DRIVERS

OSCE HIGH COMMISSIONER ON NATIONAL MINORITIES: UK STATEMENT

03/06/2020 COVID-19: PACE PRESIDENT, JOINING OTHER COUNCIL OF EUROPE LEADERS, URGES DEMOCRATIC…

WATCHDOG CENSURES YORKSHIRE CHARITY OVER UNMANAGED CONFLICTS OF INTEREST AND UNBALANCED RESEARCH

Agenparl

A DUAL-FUNCTION ALL-INORGANIC INTERCLUSTER SALT COMPRISING THE POLYCATION ε-[AL13O4(OH)24(H2O)12]7+ AND POLYANION α-[PMO10V2O40]5− FOR DETOXIFYING SULFUR MUSTARD AND SOMAN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 04 giugno 2020

ε-[Al13O4(OH)24(H2O)12]7+, which shares similarity with the phosphotriesterase active site ZnII–OH–ZnII, was specially chosen to interact with the cluster α-PMo10V2O405− to form a new three-dimensional intercluster, which crystallized in the monoclinic space group P21/m with Z = 2, for the decontamination of chemical warfare agents. The experimental results showed that 50 mg of the compound decontaminated 96.4% (within 120 min) and 99.5% (within 40 min) of sulfur mustard (HD) (4 μL) and soman (GD) (4 μL), respectively, in ambient conditions. The decontamination processes followed first-order reaction kinetics with a rate constant and half-life of 0.01234 min−1 and 56.15 min for HD and 0.1198 min−1 and 5.78 min for GD, respectively. It was concluded that the α-PMo10V2O405− moiety was responsible for the catalytic oxidation of HD into non-toxic sulfoxide, while the ε-[Al13O4(OH)24(H2O)12]7+ moiety was responsible for the catalytic hydrolysis of HD and GD into nontoxic hydrolysates. Besides, the compound showed notable efficacy for the decontamination of HD on guinea pig skin and of GD on Kunming mouse skin, indicating high potential for use in human skin protection and treatment.

Graphical abstract: A dual-function all-inorganic intercluster salt comprising the polycation ε-[Al13O4(OH)24(H2O)12]7+ and polyanion α-[PMo10V2O40]5− for detoxifying sulfur mustard and soman

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/Y16MzkAtjIY/D0DT01307B

Post collegati

BIRMINGHAM CITY COUNCIL DEVELOP COMMUNICATION CAMPAIGN TO SUPPORT DISADVANTAGED COMMUNITIES

Redazione

NOT_SCIENTISTS AT CNAG-CRG AND CRG DEVELOP A NEW TOOL TO FILM GENOME DYNAMICS

Redazione

04 GIU 2020 – TRAMVIA, INIZIATE LE INDAGINI ARCHEOLOGICHE NELLE ZONE DEL DEPOSITO E DEL CAPOLINEA DELLA LINEA PER BAGNO A RIPOLI

Redazione

04 GIU 2020 – CULTURA COME STRATEGIA DI RILANCIO DELLE CITTà, DOMANI VIDEOCONFERENZA CON L’ASSESSORE SACCHI

Redazione

MANY FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICE SECTOR BUSINESSES WILL RECEIVE COMPENSATION FOR RESTRICTIONS ON ACTIVITIES WITHOUT AN APPLICATION – BUSINESSES CAN APPLY FOR JOB RETENTION AND RE-EMPLOYMENT SUPPORT AS OF 5 JUNE

Redazione

A DUAL-FUNCTION ALL-INORGANIC INTERCLUSTER SALT COMPRISING THE POLYCATION ε-[AL13O4(OH)24(H2O)12]7+ AND POLYANION α-[PMO10V2O40]5− FOR DETOXIFYING SULFUR MUSTARD AND SOMAN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More