(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 11 giugno 2021
Chem. Commun., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1CC01819A, Communication
DOI: 10.1039/D1CC01819A, Communication
Fanpeng Kong, Xiaoxiu Wang, Jundong Bai, Xiao Li, Chao Yang, Ying Li, Kehau Xu, Bo Tang
A novel “double-locked” probe, DCO-H2S-V, was prepared for detecting hydrogen sulfide in a highly viscous system and successfully used for detecting the changes of viscosity and H2S in PC-12 cells.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
A novel “double-locked” probe, DCO-H2S-V, was prepared for detecting hydrogen sulfide in a highly viscous system and successfully used for detecting the changes of viscosity and H2S in PC-12 cells.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/uKQtr22qeAo/D1CC01819A