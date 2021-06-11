(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 11 giugno 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D1CC01819A, Communication

Fanpeng Kong, Xiaoxiu Wang, Jundong Bai, Xiao Li, Chao Yang, Ying Li, Kehau Xu, Bo Tang

A novel “double-locked” probe, DCO-H 2 S-V, was prepared for detecting hydrogen sulfide in a highly viscous system and successfully used for detecting the changes of viscosity and H 2 S in PC-12 cells.

