A DNA/METAL CLUSTER-BASED NANO-LANTERN AS AN INTELLIGENT THERANOSTIC DEVICE

Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,5295-5298
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC01430C, Communication
Can Xu, Fang Pu, Jinsong Ren, Xiaogang Qu
A DNA/metal cluster-based nano-lantern as a multifunctional theranostic system was constructed by combining various properties into one ingenious DNA device.
