giovedì, Marzo 4, 2021
Agenparl

A DIRECT SOLVENT-FREE CONVERSION APPROACH TO PREPARE MIXED-METAL METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS FROM DOPED METAL OXIDES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 04 marzo 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CC00671A, Communication
Beili Yi, Haojie Zhao, Yue Zhang, Xiaomeng Si, Guanqun Zhang, Yuanyuan An, Longxing Su, Chia-Kuang Tsung, Lien-Yang Chou, Jin Xie
We propose a novel strategy to introduce platinum into the metal nodes of ZIF-8 by preloading Pt as a dopant in ZnO (Pt-ZnO) and then convert to Pt doped ZIF-8…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/xx8JJd-Z0hU/D1CC00671A

