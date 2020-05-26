martedì, Maggio 26, 2020
Agenparl

A DIMENSION OF RECONCILIATION – RACE RELATIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mar 26 maggio 2020

<!–

Thu 28 May 2020 12:30 pm

–>

<!–

Thu 28 May 2020

–>

Thu 28 May 2020

Time: 12:30pm – 1:30pm

Website: https://www.facebook.com/reconciliationqld/live/

Notes: This event will be live streamed on the Reconciliation Queensland Facebook page.

Category: Community event; Workshop/seminar

Add to my calendar


Last updated: 26 May 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/events/a-dimension-of-reconciliation-race-relations

