(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mar 26 maggio 2020
Thu 28 May 2020 12:30 pm
–>
<!–
Thu 28 May 2020
–>
Thu 28 May 2020
Time: 12:30pm – 1:30pm
Location:
Doors Open:
Website: https://www.facebook.com/reconciliationqld/live/
Contact person:
Phone:
Email:
Notes: This event will be live streamed on the Reconciliation Queensland Facebook page.
Video:
Audio:
Cost:
Sale Status:
Ticketlink:
Category: Community event; Workshop/seminar
Age group:
Disability access:
Alcohol:
Rating:
Program:
Companion card: no
Last updated: 26 May 2020
Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/events/a-dimension-of-reconciliation-race-relations