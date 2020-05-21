A DIFFERENT LENS LIVE – CORONAVIRUS: WHERE TO NEXT?

(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA), gio 21 maggio 2020

21 May 2020

In a very special COVID-19 edition of A Different Lens, we’re going live and taking it online with a panel discussion featuring four Monash experts.

A Different Lens is a Monash documentary series that draws on the unique perspectives of academic and industry leaders from across a wide range of disciplines to uncover insights into the themes and challenges that will shape our future.

In this special A Different Lens Live, a diverse panel of Monash academics will discuss how the world may move forward. From vaccine development and public health policy, to the future of healthcare and the importance of how research in shaping tomorrow, this 45-minute interactive experience will showcase Monash University’s thought leadership and different perspectives on a once-in-a-lifetime issue.

A Different Lens Live

Tuesday 26 May 2020

7pm AEST

Join us on our LinkedIn and Twitter accounts.

Remember to use the hashtags #ADifferentLens and #ADLlive.

Fonte/Source: https://www.monash.edu/news/internal/internal-articles/a-different-lens-live-covid-19-panel-discussion