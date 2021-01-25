A DATA-DRIVEN PERSPECTIVE ON THE COLOURS OF METAL–ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 25 gennaio 2021
Chem. Sci., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC05337F, Edge Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC05337F, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Kevin Maik Jablonka, Seyed Mohamad Moosavi, Mehrdad Asgari, Christopher Ireland, Luc Patiny, Berend Smit
Colour is at the core of chemistry and has been fascinating humans since ancient times.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Colour is at the core of chemistry and has been fascinating humans since ancient times.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/AgZJUA0Lsew/D0SC05337F