7 Febbraio 2020
Breaking News

KAREN PIERCE APPOINTED AS HER MAJESTY’S AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED STATES OF…

TEN YEARS OF PROTECTING PEOPLE AND SUPPORTING BUSINESS

END OF WINTER WAR TO BE COMMEMORATED ON 13 MARCH

PRESCRIZIONE: BORDO (PD), “CACCIARE RENZI? E’ LUI CHE SI TIRA FUORI”

PRESCRIZIONE: DELRIO (PD), ACCORDO PASSO VANTI PER GARANZIE COSTITUZIONALI, ORA DEPORRE LE…

CENSIMENTO PERMANENTE DELLE IMPRESE 2019: I PRIMI RISULTATI

NOBEL CENTER TO BE BUILT AT SLUSSEN

NOBEL CENTER TAR PLATS VID SLUSSEN

FOREIGN MINISTER HAAVISTO TO INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON NUCLEAR SECURITY IN VIENNA

ECONOMY: HIGHER ENERGY PRICES PUSH OECD INFLATION UP TO 2.1% IN DECEMBER…

Home » A COUMARIN-CONTAINING SCHIFF BASE FLUORESCENT PROBE WITH AIE EFFECT FOR THE COPPER(II) ION
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

A COUMARIN-CONTAINING SCHIFF BASE FLUORESCENT PROBE WITH AIE EFFECT FOR THE COPPER(II) ION

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), ven 07 febbraio 2020

RSC Adv., 2020,
DOI: D, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Ying Wang, Xiaohui Hao, Lixun Liang, Luyao Gao, Xumin Ren, Yonggang Wu, Hongchi Zhao
A novel coumarin-derived Schiff base fluorescent “turn-off” chemosensor with AIE effect showed selectivity towards Cu2+. The recognition mechanism is presented.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/CqMdzhk8X-o/C9RA10632D

Related posts

A COUMARIN-CONTAINING SCHIFF BASE FLUORESCENT PROBE WITH AIE EFFECT FOR THE COPPER(II) ION

Redazione

INCIDENTE FERROVIARIO. FURLAN: “IL MACCHINISTA MORTO SI BATTEVA PER MIGLIORI CONDIZIONI DI LAVORO E SICUREZZA NEI TRASPORTI”

Redazione

LAVORO: APPROVATO PROTOCOLLO DI COLLABORAZIONE REGIONE-COSELAG

Redazione

PRESCRIZIONE: COSTA (FI), DECRETO SU LODO CONTE BIS INCOSTITUZIONALE. CERTI CHE MATTARELLA VIGILERà

CONVOCATO IL CONSIGLIO DELLA MUNICIPALITà DI PIRRI – COMUNICATO STAMPA

UNIPV: AL VIA LA XI EDIZIONE DEL “CORSO DI PERFEZIONAMENTO IN DIRITTO DEL LAVORO”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More