(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), lun 15 marzo 2021

Mon, 12 Apr 2021 – 5pm

“How can you still be a Christian?”

This is the most common question award-winning author Diana Butler Bass is asked. It is a question that many people ponder as they wrestle with disappointment and disillusionment in their church and its leadership when they try to fit Jesus into a one-size-fits-all box. But while many Christians have left their churches, they find they cannot leave Jesus or their faith behind.

Members of the Puget Sound community and friends are invited to join award winning author Diana Butler Bass for an hour of conversation and Q&A related in her new book, “Freeing Jesus.” In addition to her 11 books, Dr. Butler Bass’s writing has been featured in The New York Times, Washington Post, Spirituality and Health, and she has been a guest on CBS, CNN, NPR, FOX, and more.

This event is sponsored and hosted by the University Chaplaincy, as part of a collaboration with Elliot Bay Books in Seattle and several regional spiritual organizations. There will also be a (non-interactive) public book talk through Elliot Bay on 4/7 – details are still being confirmed.

Zoom: https://pugetsound-edu.zoom.us/j/?pwd=T0lkbzUrWmtKVnB5WDJpRjhnUkJOUT09

Fonte/Source: https://www.pugetsound.edu/news-and-events/events-calendar/details/a-conversation-with-diana-butler-bass/2021-04-12/