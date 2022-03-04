(AGENPARL) – ven 04 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to In Custodia Legis Blog from the Library of Congress.
03/04/2022 09:43 AM EST
Today’s interview is with Elizabeth Mansfield, a legislative data analyst in the Congressional Research Service (CRS) of the Library of Congress. Describe your background. I first began working in the information services industry during college as a technical services assistant in my university’s law library. In addition to a library degree, I have an advanced degree […]
Home Internazionali Agenparl English A Congress.gov Interview with Elizabeth Mansfield, Legislative Data Analyst
- Internazionali
- Agenparl English
- Arte, cultura, intrattenimento
- Comunicati Stampa
- Educazione
- Social Network
- Storie e Curiosità
A Congress.gov Interview with Elizabeth Mansfield, Legislative Data Analyst
(AGENPARL) – ven 04 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to In Custodia Legis Blog from the Library of Congress.