A COMPUTATIONAL AND EXPERIMENTAL STUDY OF THE FRAGMENTATION OF L-LEUCINE, L-ISOLEUCINE AND L-ALLO-ISOLEUCINE UNDER COLLISION-INDUCED DISSOCIATION TANDEM MASS SPECTROMETRY.

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 06 agosto 2020
Analyst, 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0AN00778A, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0AN00778A, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Candy Jiang, Christopher John Arthur, Paul Jonathan Gates
The isomeric amino acids leucine, isoleucine and L-allo-isoleucine, are essential to many vital biological processes and are therefore of interest to the fields of metabolomics and proteomics. Their discrimination can…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The isomeric amino acids leucine, isoleucine and L-allo-isoleucine, are essential to many vital biological processes and are therefore of interest to the fields of metabolomics and proteomics. Their discrimination can…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/YJF5jOLJgrc/D0AN00778A