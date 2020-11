(AGENPARL) – REGINA (CANADA), lun 16 novembre 2020 Monday 30 November, 2020

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

In A Composer’s Journey: José Elizondo and an Untraditional Life as a Composer, hear about the life of a composer as told by a composer. José will talk about his life in both music and engineering and how he balances the two while keeping music composing alive in his life. Learn about his journey…

