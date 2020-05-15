A COMPETITIVE COORDINATION-BASED IMMOBILIZATION-FREE ELECTROCHEMICAL BIOSENSOR FOR HIGHLY SENSITIVE DETECTION OF ARSENIC(V) USING A CEO2–DNA NANOPROBE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 15 maggio 2020
Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,5311-5314
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC01821J, Communication
Limin Yang, Bin An, Xuehan Yin, Feng Li
A competitive coordination-based immobilization-free electrochemical biosensor was developed for highly sensitive detection of arsenic(V) using a CeO2–DNA nanoprobe.
