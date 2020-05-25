lunedì, Maggio 25, 2020
A COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS OF THE ESSENTIAL OILS FROM TWO SPECIES OF GARLIC SEEDLINGS CULTIVATED IN CHINA: CHEMICAL PROFILE AND ANTICOAGULANT POTENTIAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 25 maggio 2020

Garlic seedlings (GS) and blanched garlic seedlings (BGS) are two kinds of common garlic-derived vegetables in China, but little information is available on their bioactive constituents. In this work, chemical profiles and anticoagulant activities of essential oils from GS (EOGS) and BGS (EOBGS) were disclosed and compared for the first time. Sixteen and fourteen volatile compounds were identified in EOGS and EOBGS by GC-MS analysis, both of them were rich in sulfur-containing compounds, particularly diallyl sulfides accounting for 74.77% and 85.87%, respectively. EOGS and EOBGS exerted anticoagulant activities via intrinsic, extrinsic, and common coagulation pathways as well as lowering the contents of fibrinogen, of which EOGS exceeded EOBGS in the activation of intrinsic and extrinsic coagulation pathways, while EOBGS outperformed EOGS on the activation of common coagulation pathway, which was even superior to that of Heparin at the same dose. Herein, results of present investigation will give a strong clue that EOGS and EOBGS are more likely to lead a promising way to be vegetable-based anticoagulants.

