(AGENPARL) – GARCHING (GERMANY), lun 01 febbraio 2021 First Author: Staab, D.

Instruments: HARPS

ProgramIDs: 096.C-0876, 098.C-0269, 099.C-0798, 0100.C-0836

BibCode: 2020NatAs…4..399S

To put the Solar System’s terrestrial planets in context, the detection and characterization of low-mass exoplanets is important but challenging. The Dispersed Matter Planet Project targets stars with anomalously low Ca uc(ii) H and K chromospheric emission, indicative of circumstellar absorbing gas. Here we report high-precision, high-cadence radial-velocity measurements of the F8V star DMPP-1 (HD 38677). These were motivated by depressed Ca uc(ii) H and K line cores indicative of short-period, ablating planets producing circumstellar gas. We find a compact planetary system with orbital periods of about 2.9-19 days, comprising three super-Earth-mass planets (about 3-10 M ⊕ ) and one Neptune-mass planet (about 24 M ⊕ ). The irradiated super-Earths may be remnant cores of giant planets after mass loss while crossing the Neptune desert. A priori inferences about the presence of short-period planets enabled the efficient discovery of the DMPP-1 planets. We anticipate informative follow-up characterization studies.



