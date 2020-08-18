A COMBINED EXPERIMENTAL AND THEORETICAL APPROACH REVEALING DIRECT MECHANISM FOR BIFUNCTIONAL WATER SPLITTING ON DOPED COPPER PHOSPHIDE

A cost-effective electrocatalyst should have a high dispersion of active atoms and a controllable surface structure to optimize activity. Additionally, bifunctional characteristics give added benefit for overall water splitting. Herein, we report the synthesis and fabrication of Fe-doped Cu/Cu3P supported on flexible carbon cloth (CC) with a hydrophilic surface for efficient bifunctional water electrolysis under alkaline condition. Surface doping of Fe in the hexagonal Cu3P does not alter the lattice parameters, but it promotes the surface metallicity by stimulating Cuδ+ and Cu0 sties in Cu3P, resulting in augmented electroactive surface area. Cu2.75Fe0.25P composition exhibits unprecedented OER activity with a low overpotential of 470 mV at 100 mA cm–2. The bifunctional nature of the as-prepared catalyst measures the water splitting under a two-electrode electrolyzer, resulting in an unprecedented rate of oxygen and hydrogen evolution. Density Functional Theory further elucidates the role of Fe-center toward electronic state modulation, which eventually alters the entire adsorption behaviors of the reaction intermediates and reduces the overpotential on Fe-doped system over pristine Cu3P.