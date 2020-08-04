A COMBINATION OF AN ORGANIC ALLOY AND A HETEROJUNCTION TOWARDS A ROD–TAIL HELIX ARCHITECTURE WITH DUAL-COLOR-EMITTING PROPERTIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 04 agosto 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR03948A, Communication

Hongyang Zhang, Haitao Wang, Peng-Cheng Qian, Wai-Yeung Wong

An unprecedented core–shell structure was constructed by a co-assembly process. The organic alloy BA 0.72 BN 0.28 can deposit on the BA rod via a solution-epitaxy first and then spread out at the tip by turning it into its original helical morphology.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/WqHMwylKf3w/D0NR03948A