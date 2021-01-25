A COFACIAL METAL–ORGANIC FRAMEWORK BASED PHOTOCATHODE FOR CARBON DIOXIDE REDUCTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 25 gennaio 2021

Chem. Sci., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0SC04691D, Edge Article

Open Access Open Access

Bowen Ding, Bun Chan, Nicholas Proschogo, Marcello B. Solomon, Cameron J. Kepert, Deanna M. D’Alessandro

The photocathode functionality of a Metal–Organic Framework (MOF) featuring cofacial photo- and electro-active ligands provides a new approach to CO 2 reduction via charge transfer with a rhenium electrocatalyst.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/Yw811LlNdus/D0SC04691D