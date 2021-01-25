lunedì, Gennaio 25, 2021
A COFACIAL METAL–ORGANIC FRAMEWORK BASED PHOTOCATHODE FOR CARBON DIOXIDE REDUCTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 25 gennaio 2021

Chem. Sci., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC04691D, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Bowen Ding, Bun Chan, Nicholas Proschogo, Marcello B. Solomon, Cameron J. Kepert, Deanna M. D’Alessandro
The photocathode functionality of a Metal–Organic Framework (MOF) featuring cofacial photo- and electro-active ligands provides a new approach to CO2 reduction via charge transfer with a rhenium electrocatalyst.
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/Yw811LlNdus/D0SC04691D

