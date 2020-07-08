mercoledì, Luglio 8, 2020
Breaking News

DL SEMPLIFICAZIONI: SCHIFANI (FI), SERVE CORAGGIO O ITALIA NON RIPARTE

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 8, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 8, 2020

INSPECTION REPORT PUBLISHED: AN INSPECTION OF THE HANDLING OF COMPLAINTS AND MP’S…

IN GERMANIA L’ULTIMO SALUTO A GEORG RATZINGER. IL MESSAGGIO DI BENEDETTO XVI

PONTE GENOVA, CRIMI: NON DEVE ESSERE RICONSEGNATO NELLE MANI DEI BENETTON

L.ELETTORALE: SISTO (FI), PER MAGGIORANZA VIENE PRIMA DI EMERGENZA ECONOMICA

COSTITUZIONE IN GIUDIZIO DEL SENATO IN UN CONFLITTO DI ATTRIBUZIONE SOLLEVATO DALLA…

LIGURIA, SALVINI: LA REGIONE È SEQUESTRATA DAL GOVERNO, DOMANI MANIFESTEREMO PER CHIEDERNE…

NEW SANCTIONS REGIME AMONG PUSH TO BOOST PROTECTION FOR PERSECUTED RELIGIOUS GROUPS

Agenparl

A COBALT PHOSPHIDE CATALYST FOR THE HYDROGENATION OF NITRILES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 08 luglio 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, 11,6682-6689
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC00247J, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Takato Mitsudome, Min Sheng, Ayako Nakata, Jun Yamasaki, Tomoo Mizugaki, Koichiro Jitsukawa
A well-defined nano-cobalt phosphide serves as an air-stable, highly active and reusable heterogeneous catalyst for the selective hydrogenation of nitriles to primary amines under mild reaction conditions.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/bVm0CcKlDiU/D0SC00247J

Post collegati

D–π–A AZINE BASED AIEGEN WITH SOLVENT DEPENDENT RESPONSE TOWARDS A NERVE AGENT

Redazione

SIMULTANEOUS WASTEWATER TREATMENT AND ENERGY HARVESTING IN MICROBIAL FUEL CELLS: AN UPDATE ON THE BIOCATALYSTS

Redazione

CORRECTION: MIR-132 ENHANCES PROLIFERATION AND MIGRATION OF HACAT CELLS BY TARGETING TIMP3

Redazione

FILE NUMBER: 0970-EX-ST-2020, CALLSIGN: WQ9XSS

Redazione

SES-REG–06486 – DIRECTV ENTERPRISES, LLC – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

SES-REG–06738 – GOLDEN VALLEY CABLE AND COMMUNIC – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More