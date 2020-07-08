A COBALT PHOSPHIDE CATALYST FOR THE HYDROGENATION OF NITRILES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 08 luglio 2020
Chem. Sci., 2020, 11,6682-6689
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC00247J, Edge Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC00247J, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Takato Mitsudome, Min Sheng, Ayako Nakata, Jun Yamasaki, Tomoo Mizugaki, Koichiro Jitsukawa
A well-defined nano-cobalt phosphide serves as an air-stable, highly active and reusable heterogeneous catalyst for the selective hydrogenation of nitriles to primary amines under mild reaction conditions.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
A well-defined nano-cobalt phosphide serves as an air-stable, highly active and reusable heterogeneous catalyst for the selective hydrogenation of nitriles to primary amines under mild reaction conditions.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/bVm0CcKlDiU/D0SC00247J