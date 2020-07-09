giovedì, Luglio 9, 2020
Agenparl

A CO-CU BIMETALLIC MAGNETIC NANOCATALYST WITH SYNERGISTIC AND BI-FUNCTIONAL PERFORMANCE FOR THE BASE-FREE SUZUKI, SONOGASHIRA, AND C-N CROSS-COUPLING REACTIONS IN WATER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 09 luglio 2020

A novel magnetically recyclable bimetallic catalyst by anchoring imidazolium moiety and PEG chains on the Fe3O4 NPs was prepared and named as It was founded as a powerful catalyst for the Sonogashira, Suzuki, and C-N cross-coupling reactions in water as a green solvent without need to any external base. Fe3O4@PEG/Cu-Co was well characterized with FT-IR, FE-SEM, TEM, VSM, EDX, ICP, UV-Vis, CV, and XPS analyses. Optimum range of parameters such as time, temperature, and amount of catalyst were investigated by the Design-Expert 10.0.7 software for C-C Suzuki, Sonogashira, and C-N cross-coupling reactions to find their premium conditions. The catalyst was compatible with a variety of aryl halides and N-arenes and give favorable coupling products with good to high yields for all of them. Hot filtration and Hg poisoning tests from the nanocatalyst revealed the stability, low metal leaching, and heterogeneous nature of the catalyst. The mechanisms were proposed by study of the UV-Vis spectra in situ as well as hydroquinone tests during the reaction pathway. In situ XPS analysis was also used to study the reaction mechanism. To prove the synergistic performance of the Co and Cu in the catalyst, its various homologues were synthesized and applied to a model reaction separately, then their catalytic activity were investigated. Finally, the catalyst could be recovered from the reaction mixture simply, and reused for several cycles with a minimum loss in catalytic activity and performance.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/FWVg1stPRqg/D0DT01846E

