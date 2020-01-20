A series of Pt(IV) compounds comprising a special short-chain fatty acid (a histone deacetylases inhibitor) and 5-FU (a thymidylate synthase inhibitor) were prepared and bio-evaluated for their antiproliferative activity using MTT assay. The assembled compounds 11–15, as triple-prodrugs, exhibited potent anti-cancer activity. Especially, compounds 14 and 15 both with valeric acid (VPA) showed more potent cytotoxicity against the tested cancer cells whereas lower toward normal human umbilical vein endothelial cells than the free drugs involved. Compound 14, as a representative for further study, rapidly enhanced cellular accumulation in a time-dependent manner, significantly induced DNA-damage, cell cycle blocking at S phase, and cell apoptosis, as well as suppressed migration in HeLa. Most strikingly, 14 simultaneously regulated TS, HDAC and γH2AX factors, suggesting a synergistic action of 5-FU, VPA and CDDP to increase drug effect.