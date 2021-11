(AGENPARL) – mer 24 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to In Custodia Legis Blog from the Library of Congress.

11/24/2021 03:25 PM EST

Last year, to mark the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower Compact, I wrote a post on this blog about the Compact’s origins and legacy in Early American history. In that post, I wrote that the Compact served as a place-holder to acknowledge that the colonists were operating outside the region of North America that their […]

🔊 Listen to this