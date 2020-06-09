martedì, Giugno 9, 2020
A CHIRAL LEAD-FREE PHOTOACTIVE HYBRID PEROVSKITE WITH A NARROW BANDGAP

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 giugno 2020

Organic-inorganic hybrid perovskites, most remarkably CH3NH3PbI3, have caused a wordwide range of attentions due to their great potentials for optoelectronic and photovoltaic applications. Nevertheless, the concern on toxicity of lead (Pb) element in chemical composition deserves to be addressed for their further commercialization. In the present work, a new lead-free hybrid perovskite-like compound of (C5H11N3)SbI5 (1, where C5H11N32+ is histaminium) has been synthesized, which belongs to the chiral space group of P212121. Structurally, 1 features a distinct perovskite-type architecture of one-dimensional (1D) zigzag chains formed by the corner-sharing SbI6 octahedra, with organic histaminium cations linked to 1D chain framework via strong N-H∙∙∙I hydrogen bonds. It is noteworthy that 1 enables a wide absorption cutoff at 693 nm, corresponding to the narrow direct optical bandgap (Eg) of ~1.79 eV. As a consequence, the distinct semiconducting behaviors and notable photoresponses in the visible-light range have been observed in 1, of which the photocurrent on/off ratio reaches up to ~100 under the light illumination at 650 nm. Density functional theory calculation reveals that the 1D zigzag chains formed by inorganic SbI6 octahedra determine its electronic structure and photoelectric activities. In addition to the excellent repeatability of photo-induced currents, 1 also demonstrates superior phase stability and thermal stability. It is believed that this work throws light on the further exploration of new lead-free hybrid perovskites for optoelectronic applications.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QI/D0QI00546K

