A CENTURY OF SUFFRAGE

venerdì, Agosto 28, 2020
Agenparl

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 28 agosto 2020

Hi.
I’m Kate MacGregor, Deputy Secretary of the Interior.

On August 26, 1920,
the 19th Amendment was officially certified and the right to vote in the U.S. could no longer be denied on
the basis of gender. 
To mark the historic 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment,
the Trump Administration recently designated the Hermitage Hotel
in Nashville, Tennessee,
as a National Historic Landmark.

Our First Lady Melania Trump
is launching a new exhibit honoring this centennial anniversary.
In commemoration of this historic anniversary,
the National Park Service is working with our partners to tell the stories through our parks, memorials, and other historic sites, of the many strong women who made it happen.
The park service kicked off the commemoration with a special webpage and a social media series
to follow the state-by-state race to ratification in real time.

To learn more,
please visit NPS.gov.

Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/video/century-suffrage

