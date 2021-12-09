(AGENPARL) – gio 09 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/09/2021 09:03 AM EST

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

December 9 marks the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of Victims of the Crime of Genocide and the Prevention of this Crime, offering a moment to reflect upon the great evil that exists in our world and to recommit ourselves to do everything in our power to stop it. People of goodwill everywhere have a duty to remember, to grieve, to speak out, to reaffirm the dignity of victims of genocide and other atrocity crimes, and to pursue justice for these acts. Victims of these crimes are not merely numbers. They are mothers, fathers, daughters, sons, family and community members, friends, neighbors, human beings. Our hearts break for all victims, survivors, and families and loved ones affected by this brutal and heinous crime.

On this day of remembrance, let us recommit to use all the tools at our disposal in a collective effort to prevent and respond to genocide and other atrocities. Let us speak out against Holocaust denial and distortion and the denial of genocide in all its forms. Let us oppose those who would manufacture distrust in the institutions of justice, deny the common humanity of their neighbors, and exploit the pain of victims. Let us seek justice.

There are no more important tasks.

