A BIRTHDAY TO REMEMBER

After a 19-year hiatus, Chief Petty Officer Tony Yarnold rejoined the Royal Australian Navy to provide support for Operation COVID-19 ASSIST – and along the way celebrated his 60th birthday.

Previously serving in the Royal Australian Navy for 25 years, he recently moved to the Sunshine Coast in Queensland from Terrigal, New South Wales and found the response to the global pandemic calling him.

“The opportunity to rejoin Navy and support the Queensland community was a call to duty,” he said.

“I felt I had to volunteer my service – being imbedded with Army out of Gallipoli Barracks has provided a distinctive opportunity to work alongside not only Navy but also Army colleagues.”

CPO Yarnold has been working within the Tactical Operations Centre and Quarantine Control Monitoring.

“It has been challenging yet enlightening at the same time,” he notes.

“Army does speak in a whole different language to Navy after all, but it has given me a renewed sense of comradeship, teamwork and significance being part of the ADF support to the Queensland community”.

The work completed by HMAS Moreton Navy Reserve Cell personnel to prepare sailors for various roles as part of Joint Task Group 629.3 was crucial, with all required training completed in three days and members parading by the fourth day of the operation.

“There was an initial two weeks posting with the option to stay on which I have gladly done and intend to see this it out to its conclusion,” CPO Yarnold says.

“I would encourage any ADF Reservists past or present to consider getting on-board to support our ADF colleagues and the greater Australian community, and don’t let age be a barrier – I turn 60 on this Operation!”

