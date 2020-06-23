A 2-TO-2′ 18-TO-18′ DOUBLY LINKED NI(II) NORCORROLE DIMER: AN EFFECTIVELY CONJUGATED ANTIAROMATIC DYAD

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 23 giugno 2020
Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,6846-6849
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC02543G, Communication
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC02543G, Communication
Si-Yu Liu, Hiroyuki Kawashima, Norihito Fukui, Hiroshi Shinokubo
A fused norcorrole dimer has been synthesized in which each norcorrole unit exhibited distinct antiaromaticity.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
A fused norcorrole dimer has been synthesized in which each norcorrole unit exhibited distinct antiaromaticity.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/9RRZWzqQEHE/D0CC02543G